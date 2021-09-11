Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after buying an additional 1,454,994 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,810,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,508,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,595. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

