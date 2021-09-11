Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 104,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. 6,108,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

