Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

