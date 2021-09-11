Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

MU traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,228,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,941,949. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

