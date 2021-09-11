Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $13.38 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,479. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $214.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

