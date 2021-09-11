Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $59.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,838.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,870. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,450.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

