Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

