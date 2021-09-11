Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

WMT stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,255,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,169. The company has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.18. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

