Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,878. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average of $240.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

