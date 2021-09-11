Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 240.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000.

Shares of SUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. 200,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,417. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

