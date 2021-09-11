Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 241.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.64. 1,200,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

