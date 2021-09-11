Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 23.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.31. 526,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

