Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,981. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

