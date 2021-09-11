Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,736 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,622,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,109. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

