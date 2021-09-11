Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 758,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 212,592 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 7,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,329,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,786,340. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.