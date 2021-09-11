Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,569 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 73,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.23. 15,926,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,290,236. The company has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

