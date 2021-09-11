Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 3,340 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,547,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

