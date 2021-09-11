Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 700.0% in the second quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 416,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,048,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,373. The stock has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

