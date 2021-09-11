AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00162859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00043642 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

