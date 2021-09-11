Adshares (ADS) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $319,944.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00086250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013557 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,919 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

