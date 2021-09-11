Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,325 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $94.28 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

