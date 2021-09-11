Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,518 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 250.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,100 shares of company stock worth $30,622,763. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

