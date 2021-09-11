Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,390 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,309 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 200,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,982,000.

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $46.87.

