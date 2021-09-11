Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,278 Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 8.57% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSOC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 92.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 8.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 83,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 1.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TSOC opened at $30.54 on Friday. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

