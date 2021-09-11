Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 1,600.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Porch Group worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $532,392 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRCH opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

