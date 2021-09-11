Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $715,000.

FNDB stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

