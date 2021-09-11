Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dropbox by 85.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dropbox by 97.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Dropbox by 37.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,553. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.