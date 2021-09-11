Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000.

BATS:DFND opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

