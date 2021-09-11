Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Triterras worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRIT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Triterras stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Triterras, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Triterras Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

