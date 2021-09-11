Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 150,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.14 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917 in the last three months.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

