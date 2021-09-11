Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 7.17% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $520,000.

JMIN opened at $36.50 on Friday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

