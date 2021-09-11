Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHSC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

JHSC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

