Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

LAD opened at $331.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.52 and a 200 day moving average of $362.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

