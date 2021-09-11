Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 96,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,462 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

