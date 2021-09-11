Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $300.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.41.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

