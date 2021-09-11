Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

IWX stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $68.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

