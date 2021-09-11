Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 143.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,054.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.