Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

JPHY stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

