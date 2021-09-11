Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 466.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of TPI Composites worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 251.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

