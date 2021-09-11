Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 11.24% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods during the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $96.60.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

