Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,874 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 103.9% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

GUT stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

