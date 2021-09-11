Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,626 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Avantor by 16.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avantor by 36.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

