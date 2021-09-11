Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,960 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

