Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $34.25 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

