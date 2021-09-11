Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 172.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 11.6% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

