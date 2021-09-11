Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Graham by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $591.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $633.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

