Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 18,921 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stifel Financial by 154.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NYSE:SF opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

