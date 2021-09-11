Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 26,706 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.63% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 39,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

DYNF opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

