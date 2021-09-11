Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,305 Shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 11.69% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UPW opened at $66.73 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $70.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

