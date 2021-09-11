Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 419,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.90 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

